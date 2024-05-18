Kolkata actress ends life, acting teacher arrested

Kolkata: A 21-year-old actress was found dead, hanging from the ceiling of her acting teacher Sanjay Naskar’s house.

Sanjay Naskar was living on Banamali Banerjee Road in Kolkata’s Haridevpur area. The actress, Susmita Das, originally from Haldia, had been visiting Naskar’s residence for the past six to seven months. The house owner, while speaking to Millennium Post, revealed that Sanjay Naskar had rented the property for five years. As an acting teacher, he frequently had various students, both boys and girls, visiting his home.

According to the house owner, Susmita often spent the night at Naskar’s place. Susmita Das, known for her roles in several Bengali serials, left a suicide note that has been recovered by the police. In the note, she accused Naskar of having relationships with multiple women, lying to them and promising them roles in films and serials in exchange for sexual favours. Susmita had come to Kolkata to study and was pursuing acting simultaneously.

The tragic incident occurred amidst these circumstances. The police have arrested Sanjay Naskar and are investigating the incident further.

Susmita’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.