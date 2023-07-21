Kol Metro beefs up security measures

Kolkata: A day before TMC’s Martyrs’ Day event, passengers were left in dire straits as buses disappeared from the streets, especially in the districts while the Kolkata Metro authorities have increased security measures in the wake of a mass gathering that will take place in the heart of the city on Friday.



Metro Railway suspects a possibility of a huge rush in the trains on July 21. In a bid to avoid any untoward incident in trains and station premises, Metro Railway is going to strengthen its security arrangements at Dakshineswar, Dumdum, Shyambazar, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Chandni Chowk, Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Rabindra Sadan, Jatin Das Park, Kalighat, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash stations of North-South Corridor and Salt Lake Sector V, Karunamoyee and Central Park stations of East-West Metro Corridor. A total of 120 officers and staff will be deployed in these 13 Metro stations to ensure a smooth flow of passengers without any hindrance.

Further, additional ticket counters will be opened at different Metro stations to manage the rush. Quick Response Teams (QRT) are going to be deployed at different stations and in trains to tackle any emergency situation. Random anti-sabotage checks will be conducted with the help of sniffer dogs and security gadgets. In order to keep a close watch on the situation, additional RPF personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes at different stations to nab any offender. Metro RPF will work in close coordination with the local police, Intelligence Branch officials and Metro Rail Police to maintain law and order situation properly.

Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Metro Railway has informed that apart from running hassle-free services for the commuters in spite of the expected rush on Friday, Kolkata Metro will also provide adequate security arrangements in its premises to ensure the safe movement of passengers.