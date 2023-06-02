Kol CP flags off a fleet of police control room motorcycles

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal on Friday evening flagged off a fleet of Police Control Room (PCR) motorcycles for quick response in case of any distress call received at the control room.



On Friday, 30 motorcycles were flagged off by Goyal from inside the Lalbazar which were distributed among all the divisions. These motorcycles will be the first line of action in case any distress call is received at the Lalbazar control room.

According to sources, in every motorcycle, two cops, including an officer, will be riding. Each of the officers have been given a tablet that will help them to reach the spot using GPS coordinates and also their movement can be monitored from the control room. In several areas across the city, narrow roads are present where a car cannot reach. These motorcycles will be able to reach such areas without any trouble.

In future, the number of such PCR motorcycles will be increased and there will be one such motorcycle in every police station.

Goyal said this move by the Kolkata Police will not only ensure safety of citizens but will also bring down the response time in case of any distress call is received at the control room.