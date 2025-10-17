Kol Airport equips staff & passengers with life saving skills

Kolkata: With the objective of empowering both passengers and airport staff with lifesaving emergency response skills, the Airport Health Organisation (APHO), Kolkata, in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), observed Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Awareness Week from October 13 to 17 at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport.

The campaign was part of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s nationwide drive to promote CPR awareness. The programme sought to raise public understanding of the critical role of CPR in saving lives during sudden cardiac emergencies and to ensure better preparedness within the airport environment. Activities held through the week included awareness sessions, live demonstrations, hands-on training, a CPR pledge and the display of educational materials and videos provided by the Health Ministry. A dedicated CPR kiosk was also set up at the International Arrival Terminal to engage passengers.

The kiosk was inaugurated by PR Beuria, airport director, NSCBI Airport, who interacted with trainers and passengers during his visit. “Timely CPR can save precious lives in emergency situations. Such initiatives help equip both passengers and staff with vital lifesaving skills,” Beuria said.

A total of 510 stakeholders, including AAI, CISF, Immigration, Airlines, Cargo and APHO officials, received CPR training, along with 100 yellow fever vaccine beneficiaries. Around 5,000 passengers were reached through information leaflets. To ensure continuous readiness, three to four CPR-trained APHO officers will remain deployed at the airport round-the-clock.