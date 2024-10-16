Kojagari Lakshmi Puja in Jalpaiguri: A century of communal harmony

Jalpaiguri: In a heartwarming show of unity, Hindu and Muslim communities in Shovar Hat, Seru Para, Garalbari Gram Panchayat of Jalpaiguri, have upheld a century-old tradition by jointly organising the Kojagari Lakshmi Puja and fair. The event, started by zamindar Madhusudan Das, has continued for 100 years, underscoring the power of shared traditions.



The Puja and fair committee is a testament to this unity, with Ajit Kumar Boxi as president and Mehdi Hasan serving as vice-president. Bablu Haque has been entrusted with the role of treasurer. These positions reflect the collaborative efforts of both communities in preserving this cultural heritage. According to the organisers, the tradition started during the zamindar’s time and has since passed into the hands of local residents, who continue the practice with the same devotion. Located 10 kilometers from Jalpaiguri town, Shovar Hat’s Madhu Babu fairground, near Panga Bridge, hosts the event. Despite the area being predominantly Muslim, it is the Muslim community that spearheads the arrangements. Locals recall that nearly 100 years ago, Madhusudan Das initiated the Lakshmi Puja in Seru Para, with a fair that ran for three days. After the abolition of the zamindari system around 45-50 years ago, locals such as Rabindra Nath Haldar, Surendra Nath Adhikari, Basir Ahmed and Monglu Muhammad continued the tradition.

“The fair and Puja have been held at the same spot for 100 years. The Muslim community actively contributes to nearly 80 per cent of the arrangements, from procuring Puja materials to ensuring the fair’s success,” said Mehdi Hasan, the committee’s vice president. “Here, there is no room for religious division. Everyone is treated equally, and the event’s enduring popularity speaks for itself, drawing people not only from Jalpaiguri but also from neighboring districts like Cooch Behar

and Alipurduar.”

Puja Committee Secretary Bhupati Adhikari added: “Given our proximity to the Bangladesh border, we also see visitors from border areas attending the fair.

This year’s festivities will include Bhawaiya songs, Palagan performances, and a dance competition featuring artists from across North Bengal, scheduled for Wednesday.”