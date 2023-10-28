Kojagari Lakshmi Puja day coincides with lunar eclipse

Kolkata: The state is going to witness a significant phenomenon on Saturday with the lunar eclipse and Lakshmi Puja day coinciding on the same day.



Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is observed in Bengal on the night of the full moon in the month of Aswin. It is also known as Sharad Purnima or Kojagari Lakshmi Puja.

Kojagara Puja is particularly significant in the eastern states of India, such as Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. It is believed that on this night, Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, descends to Earth to bless her devotees.

Cities in India that might be able to see a partial lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) include New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Varanasi. According to the Drik Panchang, the lunar eclipse will start at 01:06 am and terminate at 2.22 am on October 28.

The Sutak period will start at 2.52 pm and last till 2,22 am.

Lunar eclipse takes place when the earth blocks the sunlight from reaching the moon. It is a time of spiritual significance for many people. In Hinduism, the Moon is a sacred symbol of purity and enlightenment.

According to the scriptures, pujacharana should not be performed during Sutak. Even touching the deities is forbidden. In such a situation, the question arises in everyone’s mind whether Lakshmi Puja can be done in the evening or not? According to the scriptures, the doors of the temple and Puja room should be closed during the Sutak period. During this time, idols or images of deities are not to be touched. After taking a bath one should perform Puja.