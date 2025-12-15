KNU plans documentary on poet’s communal harmony message

Kolkata: Kazi Nazrul University (KNU) has decided to produce a documentary on the life and ideals of rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, focusing on his message of religious harmony.

The initiative has been proposed by the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Uday Bandyopadhyay, to make the younger generation aware of Nazrul’s inclusive worldview.

“Nazrul Islam, popularly known as Dukhu Mia, consistently broke religious barriers and advocated brotherhood and harmony. Through poems like Kandari Hushiar (The Helmsman, Beware!), he spoke against injustice and division. At a time when reports of religious intolerance are frequent, it is important to highlight that Nazrul stood firmly against divisions along religious lines,” a university official said.

Santanu Bandyopadhyay, professor in the university’s English department and one of the curators of the KNU museum, along with research associate Gourav Chowdhury, is preparing the report on which the documentary will be based. The state government has also shown interest in the project, a university official said.

A draft report has already been prepared and will be submitted to the Vice-Chancellor shortly. Work on the documentary is expected to begin after the university hosts an international and national-level Science Congress on January 30 and 31, 2026.

The one-hour documentary will trace Nazrul’s life from his school days and friendships to his interaction with leading intellectuals. He will be portrayed as a syncretic figure, a representative of marginalised people and a poet of deep spiritual consciousness.

The film will also cover his rebellious spirit and participation in the war.

A large portion of Nazrul’s manuscripts and gramophone records has already been digitised.

Kazi Nazrul University is located close to Nazrul’s birthplace at Churulia, about 31 km from Asansol. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone of the university’s own campus on January 10, 2013, and teaching began in July 2013 with postgraduate courses in Bengali, English, History and Mathematics.

It is learnt that the Vice-Chancellor has discussed the project with the state government, as the documentary will require a reasonable investment. Alternative sources of funding are also being explored.