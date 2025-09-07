‘Knowledge Knockout Season 2’ finale crowns young quizzers

Siliguri: The grand finale of Knowledge Knockout Season 2 – Mega Interschool Quiz Competition, a prestigious inter-district event, was successfully organised by the Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT), showcasing some of the brightest young talents from Bengal and Kishanganj.

Spanning over 21 towns, more than 60 schools and involving over 2,600 participants, the competition culminated in the much-awaited final round on 5 September 2025 at the SIT campus, following weeks of intense contests and intellectual excitement.

The finale was conducted by renowned quizmaster Surya Narayanan, founder of the eminent quizzing organisation Quiz Catalyst of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. With his trademark charisma and engaging style, he kept participants and the audience hooked, turning the event into an exhilarating display of knowledge, wit, and quick thinking. The strong participation from schools across the region made the initiative a landmark step in promoting academic excellence and curiosity among students.

After a thrilling final, Debaditya Sarkar of Vivekananda Vidyapith, Cooch Behar emerged the champion. Aahel Anurag of Techno India Group Public School, Alipurduar, was First Runner-Up, while Debarshi Ghatak of Netaji High School, Siliguri, secured Second Runner-Up. The winners were felicitated with trophies, certificates, and cash awards of Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 20,000, respectively at a glittering ceremony attended by Bhaskar Roy, Senior Vice President, Techno India Group, along with SIT Principals Dr Arundhati Chakrabarti and Joydeep Dutta.

Audience members too received attractive prizes for answering quiz questions. The event drew wide acclaim from teachers, parents, and students, with Knowledge Knockout Season 2 standing as a testament to Bengal’s academic potential and SIT’s role in nurturing future leaders.