KMRCL awaits DM Howrah’s nod to start restoration in portion of Sailen Manna Stadium

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) is awaiting green signal from District Magistrate (DM) and Collector of Howrah to start restoration work of a portion of Sailen Manna Stadium at Howrah Maidan which was taken to construct the underground stretch of Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stretch of Green Line. The implementing authority had taken some land of Sailen Manna Stadium at Howrah Maidan in 2014 with the promise of restoration and handing over the same land to the stadium authority after completion of Metro work.



The work was completed and commercial services from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade commenced from March 15. The KMRCL is now awaiting approval of the drawing of the proposed gallery submitted to the District Magistrate and Collector of Howrah. It was submitted by the agency on December 5 last year. Prior to seeking permission, they have collected approval from Howrah Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department (Roads) on the same.

According to KMRCL, a reminder of the same was sent to the DM’s office on January 23. Once the gallery is constructed, KMRCL also plans to build the boundary wall of the

stadium and will hand it over to the authority.

“Due to administrative delay, this work is not getting completed. KMRCL will stick to the promise made at the time of acquisition of this piece of land to stadium authority. Once the green signal is given work will start immediately,” the officials stated.