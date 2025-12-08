KMRC officials review condition of building after damage

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) officials visited the BB Ganguly Street–Madan Dutta Lane junction in Bowbazar on Monday to inspect a three-storey building where a portion of the roof collapsed on Sunday, injuring a resident. The team carried out a follow-up assessment after preventive measures to stop further deterioration were taken the previous day.

As the officials were leaving, some residents confronted them, saying their concerns about repeated structural damage in the area were not being addressed. Locals claimed vibrations from East–West Metro operations were behind Sunday’s collapse.

KMRC engineers indicated that the damage may be linked to the age and condition of the structure and not to Metro movement. They reportedly said the building was stable after inspection and suggested some measures for its upkeep to the residents.

The injured resident, 59-year-old Pappu Singh, suffered wounds to his head, neck and waist.

His family has avoided the damaged portion of the house, where a shared water tap is located, and has been buying water from outside.

Reacting to the incident, state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said: “Since 2014, after the Modi government came to power, the railways have steadily been weakened. Earlier, the railways had its own budget, a system that carried real weight, but that was scrapped and merged with the general budget. This has affected the entire Railway network, including the Metro.

We are seeing lapses in passenger safety and services, and there is a shortage of staff. Trains are being cancelled repeatedly, and there are doubts about the way many of these projects are being built.”