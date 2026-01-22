KMDA’s 5th flower show opens with 78 varieties on display

Kolkata: The 5th edition of the flower show organised by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) was inaugurated by Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister and KMDA chairman Firhad Hakim



on Wednesday.

The show, having 78 categories of flowers like dahlia, roses, chrysanthemum, bougainvillea, and a plethora of winter annual flowers like gazania, rudbeckia, marigold, orchid, petunia, verbena, pansy, to name a few, will be held till January 25, adjacent to gate number 3 of the Sarobar, just opposite to Bengal

Rowing Club.

A wide diversity of horticulture is also being showcased through seasonal and perennial flowers, fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants and a wide range of foliage, cacti, bonsai etc at the flower show.

“Everybody loves flowers. It is often seen that a person who is morbid or depressed becomes energised at the sight of beautiful flowers.

There is no scientific reason behind this, but it happens. The previous editions of the flower shows have been a hit, and we are hopeful that this year too, people will throng the place,” said a senior official of KMDA.

KMDA asked the exhibitors to ensure that all plants and flowers are properly labelled with the correct name of the variety. Pots containing plants must be clean, and the name of the exhibitor should not be indicated.