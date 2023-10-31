KMDA to set up new art gallery to accommodate more Durga idols

Kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) is setting up a new art gallery just beside the ‘Ma Phire Elo’ gallery adjacent to Rabindra Sarobar to accommodate at least eight Durga idols which are going to be preserved this year as per instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



“Presently, we are building a temporary shade structure just adjacent to the existing art gallery accommodating the Durga idols that have already reached or will be reaching in a day or two. The existing one is crammed for space. We are coming up with a new gallery similar to the existing structure for proper preservation of these idols. It will take at least six months to set up the new one,” a senior KMDA official said.

Supriyo Maity, DG, KMDA, along with senior officials visited the site on the bank of the Sarobar Lake on Tuesday where work for the temporary structure is afoot. The seven idols that have already reached the gallery includes Barisha Club in Behala, Badamtala Ashar Sangha near Rashbehari crossing, Kidderpore 25 Pally, 74 Pally Kidderpore, Tridhara Akalbodhan near Deshapriya Park, Ahritola Sarbojonin at BK Paul Avenue in North Kolkata and Swadhin Sangha of Bhowanipore. The idol of Barisha Club in Behala emerged as a symbol of power and victory over evil reinforcing the message of resilience and rebirth, commensurate with the theme that called for peace amidst global conflicts.

Installations delivered the message of destruction, reconstruction and renewal, embodying the belief that life can emerge from ruins.

“Each of the idols that are being preserved are based on specific themes and crafted magnificently making them unique. In Badamtala Ashar Sangha, the goddess Durga is aiming an arrow through a bow while for Swadhin Sangha the idol, made of fibre and plastic threads, was in a hanging posture,” the official added. The ‘Ma Phire Elo’ art gallery, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was unveiled in February 2021 after a major facelift.

The gallery allows visitors to catch a glimpse of these excellent craftsmanship in case they missed it during Puja. Last year, around three to four idols found their place in the gallery but this year seven have already arrived and a few more are expected in one or two days.