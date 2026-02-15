KMDA to rejuvenate three Rabindra Sarobar islands

Kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), custodian of Rabindra Sarobar, has drawn up plans to rejuvenate three of the four islands in the 192-acre waterbody after years of erosion led to a reduction in their land area.

Two of the affected islands are on the Dhakuria side, while one is on the Tollygunge side.

“The three islands have witnessed area reduction to the extent of 7, 8 and 11 per cent respectively due to erosion. We cannot adopt mechanical means to address this issue as the ecological balance of the islands may get hampered. We have planned to use gunny bags loaded with earth and place them along the periphery of the islands, which is expected to stop further washing away of soil,” a KMDA official said.

The official said the gunny bags would be filled with earth, transported by boats and placed in a synchronised manner around the islands. KMDA has also sought inputs from the West Bengal Biodiversity Board and the West Bengal Pollution Control Board regarding plantation of suitable tree varieties to provide an additional shield against erosion.

“We need around Rs 23 lakh for executing the protection work. Tenders will be floated once we receive the nod for funds,” the official added.

The fourth island, which has suffered negligible damage and does not require rejuvenation at present, houses a mosque and is located adjacent to Lake Club. The last major restoration of the islands was undertaken about a decade ago using wooden structures known locally as ‘sal bolla’.

The protective structures have since deteriorated.

Although a similar method was initially considered this time, it was shelved in view of ecological concerns, especially as the sprawling waterbody has been under scrutiny since 2017-18.