KMDA to deploy additional manpower to clear algae at Rabindra Sarobar

Kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), custodian of the 72 acre Rabindra Sarobar Lake, will deploy additional manpower from Wednesday for speeding up the process of clearing algae from a waterbody (Puddapukur) within the lake premises.

A KMDA team inspected Puddapukur on Tuesday after morning walkers on Monday spotted dead fish floating on the water. The work of removing algae began from Monday but it was realised that more manpower is required.

A KMDA official said the fish deaths may be attributed to the algae which blocked sunlight and led to decrease in dissolved oxygen in the water. “We want to clear the algae as soon as possible. Manpower will be doubled from Wednesday once the water is cleared. We will also do a water test,” said the official.

KMDA is using a ‘float’ to wade across the water for clearing the

algal growth. Several grass carp fish died two years back. This variety of fish feeds on algae and keeps its proliferation in check. The KMDA will introduce such fish once algae

is removed. Environmentalist SM Ghosh, a regular morning walker at Sarobar, claimed that he spotted a few dead fish floating on Tuesday. KMDA, in June, had used quicklime to purify the lake to enhance its aquatic ecosystem. It plans to do the same in Puddapukur after due consultation with experts.