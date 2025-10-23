KMDA to conduct tree census at Subhas Sarobar to map biodiversity

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will soon conduct a tree census at Subhas Sarobar, which spans around 98 acres, including a 40-acre waterbody and the surrounding wetland.

“We already have a biodiversity estimate for Rabindra Sarobar that includes both flora and fauna. However, no such study has been carried out at Subhas Sarobar so far. Hence, we have decided to conduct a census of the trees at this waterbody located in the Beliaghata area of east Kolkata. A meeting with the West Bengal Biodiversity Board will be held soon to initiate the process,” said a senior KMDA official.

Named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Subhas Sarobar is a large artificial lake and a popular destination for morning walkers, joggers and nature enthusiasts. The area boasts extensive greenery and a rich floral variety. The premises also house a cricket academy, a swimming pool, and the KMDA’s administrative building, which is currently being refurbished. The Anglers Society manages fishing activities in the lake for a fee, though anglers are required to release the fish back into the water after catching them.

A recent survey by the West Bengal Biodiversity Board found 7,900 trees at Rabindra Sarobar. The aquatic and semi-aquatic plants there are represented by 35 species under 31 genera and 25 families, while the terrestrial flora includes 393 species of angiosperms, three species of gymnosperms and two species of pteridophytes.

Both Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar remain under the watch of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has prohibited Chhath Puja rituals at these sites to prevent environmental degradation. In 2018, however, thousands of devotees had performed Chhath rituals at both lakes, defying the prohibitory orders.