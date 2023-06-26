KMDA takes steps to address depleting water level at Lake

Kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) is raising the height of the drainage valves at one of the outlet points of Rabindra Sarobar so that it can hold additional water upto 3 feet. The move comes with a massive rain deficit coupled with the sultry summer heat contributing to a significantly depleting water level at the 193-acre lake.



“There are several outlet points for draining out water from the Rabindra Sarobar. We are raising the height of one of the outlets so that water upto 3 feet can be stored. Previously, water used to drain out indiscriminately for maintaining certain water levels. Now, with the raising of the valves at one outlet point we will be gaining 3 feet of additional water level. We hope to finish this work by monsoon,“ a senior KMDA official said.

July and August, the rainiest months in Kolkata, had ended in deficit last year. This year, the rain deficit from April 1 to June 13 stood at over 60 per cent for Kolkata.

“The monsoon has set in and we are hoping for good rainfall which will raise the water level of the lake,“ the official added.

KMDA is also continuing with manual dredging of the banks, particularly at points where the level of water dip has been quite high.

Rowing has become challenging in the water of the lake that happens to be the sole venue for the sport in Bengal. “The water level has dipped to such an extent that there is a high chance of the oars getting stuck in the slush, particularly when they drift towards the bank causing damage to the boats. We have brought the matter before the notice of KMDA and they have agreed to take up the issue,” Subhasish Dasgupta, the president of West Bengal Rowing Association said.