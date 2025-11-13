KMDA signs first formal rent agreement with six Rabindra Sarobar clubs

Kolkata: After nearly five decades since its inception, the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has formalised its first official rent agreement with six clubs located in and around Rabindra Sarobar.

The agreement was signed on stamp paper on Tuesday in the presence of KMDA chairman Firhad Hakim and senior officials of the clubs.

The six clubs—Calcutta Rowing Club (CRC), Bengal Rowing Club (BRC), Lake Club, Lake Friends Swimming Club, Calcutta Sports Association, and Indian Life Saving Society (ILSS)—were established during the British era between 1923 and 1934.

According to KMDA officials, most of these clubs had long claimed to possess lease agreements but could not produce any documents to support their claims, which was understandable given their age. They had been paying rent as per KMDA’s bills, but without a uniform system or legal framework. Rent revisions, when made, were arbitrary.

“Being the custodian of Rabindra Sarobar, KMDA decided it was time to bring these clubs under proper legal bindings through a streamlined rent structure,” a senior official said.

Under the new agreement, rent will increase by 5 per cent every five years, with the contract to be renewed after 10 years, subject to mutual satisfaction. The revised rate has been fixed at Re 1 per sq ft for non-built-up areas and Rs 2.20 per sq ft for built-up areas.

The agreement will take effect from April 1, 2025. Chandan Row Chowdhury, honorary secretary of Calcutta Rowing Club, welcomed the move, saying it would help regularise the system.