KMDA plans phased repair of Sealdah Flyover, several shops to be relocated

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) is gearing up for repair and retrofitting of the Sealdah flyover, popularly known as Vidyapati Setu, where shifting of the shops of Sisir Market underneath is necessary for access to the pillars or piers for such work.

“We have already prepared a plan for shifting of the shops and divided the total area under the flyover for taking up work in five phases. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will assist us in shifting the shops and with the help of the local councillor they are already working on identifying a place where the shops can temporarily be relocated so that the repair and retrofitting work can be undertaken. 60-70 shops need to be shifted in each phase,” a senior KMDA official said.

The flyover that was constructed in 1979-80 is in urgent need of repair and retrofitting. A concrete had caved in last year and though there was not much damage to any property or injury to anyone, the joint inspection that was carried out by KMC and KMDA found wear and tear and suggested strengthening of the majority of the pillars as they are responsible for the foundation of the bridge. “The market has come up in such a manner that it is impossible to access most of the pillars underneath. As it is a huge market, all the shops cannot be relocated at one go and so phase wise shifting will be done. We have set a target of two to three months for each of the five phases,” said an KMDA engineer. KMDA is planning to take up work soon after the festive season.

After the repair work, the shops will be synchronised in such a manner so that the piers can be easily accessed in future for conducting health surveys of the bridge.

According to sources, there is still a reluctance among a section of shopkeepers to temporarily shift and allow repair work. If needed, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim who is also the Chairman of KMDA will speak personally with the shopkeepers and convince them to shift considering the urgency of the rejuvenation work.