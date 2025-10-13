KMDA mulls installation of solar panels at Rabindra Sarobar

Kolkata: In a significant stride towards further reducing carbon footprints, the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will explore options for installing solar panels wherever feasible in and around the Rabindra Sarobar premises.

KMDA, the custodian of the 192-acre waterbody, will consult the state Non-Conventional Energy Sources (NES) department for further progress in this regard.

Senior officials of KMDA, led by its CEO Anshul Gupta, recently conducted an inspection of the premises to take stock of the situation after the unprecedented heavy rain on September 23 resulted in the overflowing of the Lake.

“Simple installation of solar panels on electric poles is unlikely to work in the Sarobar premises. As trees abound Lake premises, such panels may not be able to procure adequate sunlight for powering the lights. However, if we can come up with centralised installation where the availability of sunlight will not be an issue and develop infrastructure for the distribution of the total energy, then it is expected to be feasible. We will consult solar experts associated with our NES department to proceed towards becoming carbon neutral,” said a senior KMDA official.

The KMDA will put up more waste bins across the complex. “At present, there are around 70-80 waste bins placed in different corners. This number will increase. The bins will have separate markings for dry and wet waste, and boards will be put up for awareness of visitors, so that waste is dumped at designated bins and not indiscriminately.

The possibility of composting of the water hyacinth collected from the Sarobar waters will also be explored.

The KMDA has made up plan for setting up more fountains for generating more dissolved oxygen and at the same time the beautification of the Lake. Presently, there are only 2 fountains in the Lake.

The authorities, during their visit also took stock of the existing drainage system of the Lake and the condition of the inner roads and pathways. “About 3 km of road in the southern part inside Rabindra Sarobar has been repaired with paver blocks. We have examined the drainage problem and are exploring appropriate solutions,” said the official.