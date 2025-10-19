KMDA develops Miyawaki forest at Subhas Sarobar

Kolkata: In a significant step towards afforestation, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) is developing Miyawaki forest at Subhas Sarobar. KMDA has joined hands with a private academy for skill development of students in this initiative and planted 5000-odd trees of 53 varieties on the bank of the sprawling waterbody at Beliaghata on Saturday afternoon. “Miyawaki is an integral part of urban forestry. At a time when climate change and environmental fluctuations have been rearing their ugly head, afforestation is the only way out to reduce carbon footprints and increase oxygen, which contributes to reducing respiratory diseases in humans. Hence, the decision to augment the green cover through Miyawaki forest has been undertaken,“ said a senior official of KMDA.

The trees that have been planted by the students of the private academy will gradually develop into an intense forest cover. Saplings of different types and sizes, including guava, jackfruit, to name a few, have been planted in a 15,000 square feet area. Compared to conventional methods of forest plantation, the Miyawaki technique offers several significant advantages. It is particularly effective in urban environments. Studies have shown that Miyawaki forests support greater biodiversity and absorb more carbon emissions than traditional forests. Developed by renowned Japanese botanist and environmentalist Akira Miyawaki, the method promotes faster tree growth. The KMDA has already implemented a Miyawaki forest at Rabindra Sarobar.