KMC’s whopping Rs 6 crore project to prevent pollution

In a bid to prevent pollution of the Kestopur Canal, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has approved a proposal to install new penstock gates and refurbish the existing gates along the bank of Beliaghata Circular Canal. The estimated project cost of over Rs 6 crore will be used from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) funds.

A proposal has been considered in a recent Member Mayor-in-Council (MMiC) meeting for abatement of pollution of Kestopur Canal of which a major tributary is Beliaghata Circular Canal. A KMC official confirmed that a joint inspection was recently carried out by the Sewerage and Drainage department of the KMC and West Bengal State NGRBA Programme Management Group (WBSPMG) to find out the conditions of the penstock gates.

The joint inspection, as per KMC sources, revealed that all the existing penstock gates situated along the bank of Beliaghata Circular Canal at different locations require urgent renovation/replacement in order to make them functional. It was also found that there are many outfalls to the Circular canal for which no water flow controlling devices, such as penstock gates, are installed.

An estimate has been drawn up for the project and the amount came to around Rs 6,87,08,947. An official said that the cost includes manufacturing, supply and installation of new stainless steel penstock gates, including construction of new civil structure for installation of the gates. The estimated amount, as learnt, will be debited from the National Mission for Clean Ganga funds. It has been decided to call for e-tendering for the project.

The state Irrigation department has also taken up dredging work of Kolkata’s major canals which include Kestopur canal. The aim is to finish the work by monsoon. KMC believes that the project will also help curb waterlogging in the city and improve the drainage of stormwater.