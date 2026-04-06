KMC’s flyover sports hubs draw global attention, backed by Anand Mahindra

Kolkata: In a striking example of smart urban planning, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has drawn widespread praise for transforming unused spaces beneath flyovers into vibrant public activity zones, blending sports, recreation and community engagement.

The initiative gained global attention after Anand Mahindra highlighted it on the social media platform X. “This clip of sports facilities created by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has gone viral globally, with comments that marvel at the optimal & beneficial use of urban space,” he wrote. Calling it “a wonderful addition to Kolkata,” Mahindra said such efforts help build a sporting culture at the neighbourhood level. Among the most prominent projects is a multi-utility sports complex under the Bondel Gate flyover in Ballygunge, featuring football turf and recreational facilities.

Kolkata, however, is no stranger to such innovations. The open-air chess club under the Gariahat flyover has long served as a popular gathering spot, reflecting the city’s tradition of creatively utilising urban spaces.

What began as scattered initiatives has now evolved into a broader urban model. Under-flyover areas are being repurposed into open-air chess zones, sports turfs, community recreation spaces and cultural hubs, marking a shift from neglect to utility.

Traditionally prone to encroachment and misuse, these spaces are now being reclaimed to improve cleanliness, prevent illegal occupation and create inclusive public areas accessible to all.

Urban planners say such projects maximise limited city space while encouraging healthier lifestyles and social interaction. With Kolkata’s deep-rooted sporting culture—especially football—the initiative aligns with the city’s identity.Though challenges such as maintenance, pollution and sustainability remain, experts believe the model is replicable across Indian cities grappling with space constraints.