KMC’s entertainment tax collection crosses Rs 11 cr mark

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has reportedly recorded its highest-ever entertainment tax collection, crossing Rs 11 crore with a few days still left in the 2025–26 financial year.



It was learnt that the total has already reached close to Rs 12 crore, a sharp rise from around Rs 8 crore collected last year. Civic officials said the increase came on the back of a sustained drive to recover pending dues.

According to sources, the corporation identified establishments with large arrears and moved against them on priority. At the same time, action was also taken against smaller defaulters to ensure that dues did not remain unpaid.

Officials visited establishments to serve demand notices and followed up with strict measures in cases of non-payment.

These included declaring entities as defaulters, putting up notices on their

premises and sealing shops when required. In one such drive, more than 15 shops at Shreeram Arcade in Dharmatala were shut for failing to clear dues.

The civic body has also warned that properties may be auctioned if dues are not cleared by March 31. Officials expect the total collection to rise further and may touch Rs 13 crore before the financial year ends.

The increase in collection is being seen as a result of stricter enforcement and improved compliance by establishments across the city.