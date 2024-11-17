KMC’s Edu department launches Instagram handle

Kolkata: The Education department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) launched its Instagram handle to connect with the guardians and keep them informed of the daily activities in the school.

Mayor Firhad Hakim officially launched the handle after the ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme of KMC.

“Since its inception, the primary focus of the Education department of KMC has been to provide an environment of learning for children hailing from probably the most backward parts of our society.

However, presently with various KMC schools transitioning to smart schools equipped with modern methods of e-learning, we are on a path to be at par with any modern private school in the city,” said Sandipan Saha, Member Mayor in Council (MMiC), Education

“In this regard, we take yet another step to engage with the community by creating a dedicated Instagram handle for the Education department of KMC,” he stated.

Saha said that the Insta account will be an important tool for his department to connect with parents, engage students and families and showcase the school's unique story by sharing photos and videos to capture the daily life, achievements, and spirit of daily school life.

“We also plan to use this medium to prospective students & parents,” the MMiC added. The Instagram handle is — kmc_edudep.