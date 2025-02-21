KMC’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rules help clear sanction plans in less time

Kolkata: To check illegal constructions in the city, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), since the inception of its ‘Ease of Doing Business’ (EoDB) rules, has given sanction for building plans against 9,000 applications while reducing the sanction fees for construction on plots between two to three cottah.

The civic body has been grappling with the issue of checking illegal constructions in the city in the wake of an apparent real estate boom. The menace has led the KMC to rack its brains to come out with all possible solutions, one of which is simplification of obtaining sanction.

According to KMC, currently building plans are sanctioned based on Building Rules of 2009 which have been amended several times. Prominent among these is EoDB under which the Building department has started to sanction plans. Out of total 13,932 applications, 9,409 have been sanctioned and 12,682 have been disposed till date, the data claimed. The civic body is of the opinion that there will be some significant changes in the building rules in time to come. Presently, the amendment of the Building Rules 2009 is at the stage of finalisation.

Meanwhile, as part of its move to dissuade people from indulging in illegal constructions the KMC has reduced its sanction fees to 50 per cent of the prevailing schedule of rates for sanction of residential building over a plot between two to three cottah. However, the same shall not be less than the stipulated fees up to two cottah. For residential buildings over land area upto 210 sqm with 10m height, the IT system has been developed for deemed approval by the concerned LBS/architects. Further, around 1,000 unauthorised constructions have been demolished in the last year.