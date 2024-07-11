KMC’s demolition drive stalls after engineers face mob attack

Kolkata: The demolition drive against illegal constructions in the city apparently came to a halt after engineers of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) came under attack during one such drive in the city on Wednesday.



Four engineers, including a woman, were subjected to assault in ward 89 when they went to demolish an “illegal construction” at 75 Prince Rahimuddin Lane on Wednesday evening in the Tollygunge area. The engineers have alleged that despite police being present at the spot they played the role of a spectator.

Members of KMC’s Engineers and Allied Service Associations have alleged that every day the engineers are coming under attack during demolition drives against illegal constructions in the city. They have decided to stage a protest in front of KMC headquarters on Friday.

Further, it was decided that the engineers from the building department will boycott demolition drives from Friday for their own safety.

They have also demanded legal action against the attackers who were allegedly the residents of the building concerned and some of the locals.

The engineers said that to execute orders as per rules they are doing their duties by going to demolish illegal buildings but they are not getting any protection from the police despite frequently coming under mob attack.

Following the collapse of an unauthorised under-construction building in Garden Reach’s Azhar Molla Bagan area which killed about 12 persons living in the surrounding shanties, pressure increased on KMC to act against illegal constructions expeditiously.

Mayor Firhad Hakim had formed a central demolition squad for razing to ground unauthorised constructions.

The Mayor had said that the demolition team would be accompanied by police from Lalbazar headquarters.

The decision was taken after it was observed that on several occasions the KMC engineers face threats while tackling

unauthorised constructions.