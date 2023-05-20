KMC’s comparative study of parking rates with other states on

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is conducting a comparative study in terms of parking rates of other states after the civic body recently withdrew the increased rates in parking fees in the city.



Mayor Firhad Hakim said a study has been undertaken where parking rates are being compared with that of other states. Once it is completed, the matter will be discussed with the state government, he informed. “If we get approval from the government then we will think about our next move,” he confirmed.

The KMC had earlier modified its car parking rate chart where fees were hiked.

As per that chart, two-wheelers were being charged Rs 10 per hour for one hour while Rs 20 from the third to fifth hour. For four-wheelers, it was Rs 20 per hour for one hour and Rs 40 per hour from the third hour to the fifth hour.

However, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had suddenly announced that KMC is rolling back the increased parking fees since the decision for the hike was allegedly taken by keeping the Chief Minister in the dark.

Soon after, the KMC opted for a rollback of increased parking fees on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The move had courted controversy with speculations over a possible gulf between Hakim and the party. TMC had clarified that there is no bad blood between Hakim and TMC.

The Mayor later said that, unlike BJP, TMC does not believe in burdening the people in times of financial distress.