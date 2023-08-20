KMC writes to Irrigation dept, requests handover of land for beautification works

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has written to the state Irrigation department, requesting the handover of land so that the civic body can carry out beautification work on Canal East and Canal West Road in the northern part of the city.



Councillor Minakshi Ganuly has brought to the attention of the Mayor that the canal in North Kolkata is vital for KMC’s drainage works. She pointed out that citizens are demanding that the banks of the canal be beautified while the canal should be dredged and cleaned.

The councillor said that over the years slums have come up there and are encroaching on the embankments of the canal, making it narrower.

It was proposed to the Mayor that if KMC can beautify the banks and help set up shops there then the civic body can also earn some revenues.

Mayor Firhad Hakim acknowledged the problem and that illegal parking is being done at the embankments while waste is being dumped there, including scrap materials. He said that since the land there belongs to the state Irrigation department, he has personally sent a letter to the latter, requesting the handover of land to KMC for beautification works.

He said he would again send a reminder that if the land is handed over soon, then the civic body can start the beautification work immediately. He added that once the land is handed over, KMC’s Parks and Squares department can carry out huge plantations on the banks of the canal in this monsoon.

“In case the irrigation department agrees to hand over the portion of the land concerned, then the civic body will first start fencing work there. Subsequently, the plantation will be done,” he said.

On whether shops can be set up on the banks, the Mayor said since it is canal land we cannot use it for business purposes but it can be utilised

for greenery.