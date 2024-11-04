KMC would spend over Rs 5 cr to execute drainage work

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) would spend over Rs 5 crore for drainage work relating to a Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Program (KEIIP) project in two wards in the added areas.

It was learnt that KEIIP is executing sewer lines along major roads in wards 115 and 122. However, it was decided that KMC's sewerage and drainage department will construct the left-out sewers along the lanes and roads of KEIIP package. A detailed project report was prepared and sent to the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department for sanction of funds.

The KMC is learnt to have received the approval and sanction for the project and an estimate of Rs 5,84,86,251 was drawn up. The department was given the approval by KMC to call for an e-tender.

Sources said such a decision was taken after KMC received complaints of waterlogging in areas where KEIIP was executing drainage work.

Many complained that though main road drainages were made functional, the ones in lanes and bylanes remained defunct.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also got approval to float an e-tender for contractual operation and maintenance of manhole desilting machines. An official said that desilting every day is essential to ensure the smooth flow of stormwater as well as rainwater through sewer lines. This prevents waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Presently, KMC has 144 such desilting machines from Ward 1 to Ward 144.

However, the existing tender for the same will expire early next year. This necessitated a new e-tender for operation and maintenance, and which will be effective after the expiry of the existing ones.