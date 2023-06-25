KMC working to introduce TDR for heritage building owners

Kolkata: In a bid to provide relief to owners of heritage buildings, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is working to introduce Transfer Development Rights (TDR) in its area and the proposal for which has already been sent to the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department.



As per the KMC records the city has around 917 heritage buildings categorised under different grades (I, II & III). Protection for Grade-I and Grade-IIA structures is absolute where the character of the building cannot be changed. Grade-IIB structures can undergo horizontal and vertical additions and alterations. Grade–III structures can be demolished.

Several of these Grade I and II-A heritage buildings have turned into decrepit structures over the years due to a lack of maintenance. Owners often find it difficult to maintain them and want to opt for demolition to pave the way for a new structure which will be profitable for them.

However, such a step is met with resistance since these structures cannot be demolished. This has also led owners to approach the court to obtain demolition orders.

The West Bengal Heritage Commission and KMC authorities have often discussed ways that can ensure the protection of these heritage structures while figuring out ways to incentivise the owner so that the latter does not opt for the structure’s demolition. The solution is said to be in the implementation of the TDR which already exists in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Such a certificate is issued to the owner of a heritage property and contains the details of the built-up area which the property owner may construct over the remaining plot (barring the heritage portion) or sell it to property developers at an agreed value. This ensures the property owner gets timely and market-based returns from the property and the heritage is preserved and maintained without any economic loss to the owner.

Municipal Commissioner of KMC, Binod Kumar said that the civic body has sent a proposal to the UDMA department of the state government. Once it is approved, this will be made applicable for heritage properties in KMC areas, initially, and can later be extended to other areas.