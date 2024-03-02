‘KMC won’t charge any fees to clean the water ferrules’

: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will not charge any fees for cleaning water ferrules anywhere in the city.

The civic body earlier used to charge a nominal fee of Rs 100 for cleaning ferrules in the added areas of the city, including Behala, Garden Reach, Tollygunge, Jadavpur and parts of EM Bypass.

“There was a printing mistake in our Budget book that was circulated among all concerned. It was stated in the book that the ferrule cleaning charge of Rs 100 has been enhanced to Rs 500 in the added areas of the city. I want to make it very clear that there will be no ferrule cleaning charge anywhere in the 144 wards in the city from now on. The service of water ferrule cleaning will be given completely free of cost in all the 144 wards of the KMC,” Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Saturday.

The nominal fee was charged as the civic body needed to engage a contractor for such cleaning work due to a lack of departmental infrastructure in the added areas, an official in KMC’s water supply department said.

If there is any complaint associated with a disruption in the normal flow of filtered water from any citizen, the water supply department of the KMC first examines whether there is any congestion or siltation in the water ferrule. If it is found to be so, then ferrule is cleaned immediately.

The Mayor said that the Building department will hand over the physical CC (completion certificate) in case of those flats against which the department has accepted the physical building plan.

“As part of the implementation of EODB (Ease of Doing Business), presently we have switched over to online mode when it comes to submission of building plan and obtaining of CC. However, in the case of those projects against which we had accepted the building plan physically, before the introduction of online mode, we are facing difficulty in issuing CC. Hence, only in the case of those projects with a physical building plan, we will issue physical CC so that the beneficiaries are not inconvenienced by any means,” Hakim said.