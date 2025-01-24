‘KMC will demolish Tangra under-construction building’

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim on Friday confirmed that the civic body would entirely demolish the under-construction tilted building in Tangra while asking buyers to check for RERA

registration of developers before buying houses.

Addressing a press conference, Hakim said that the civic body will entirely demolish the under-construction building at Christopher Road at Tangra which leaned towards another building which came up seven years back. According to him, the adjacent building which has people living inside tilted due to this under

construction building.

Further, the Mayor said that engineers have conducted a structural stability of the adjacent building and a report is being compiled and to be submitted on Monday. Such a decision also comes as a relief for the families who were in fear after the civic body had decided to partially demolish that.

The Mayor said several of the buildings, about 30, which developed tilt are not illegal constructions. The tilting was a result of an engineering flaw which involved lack of proper piling. He assured that

presently no illegal constructions are taking place after KMC formed a duty roster of borough engineers for inspection in wards. He said if any illegal construction takes place and action is not taken by the engineer concerned, that person will be asked to show cause for the inaction and

may even lose their job. Hakim said it is not possible to evict people overnight from such illegal constructions which are not a new phenomenon but have been happening for decades. He suggested that buyers must check for registration of developers with RERA.

The Centre has made it mandatory for developers to register there. He said buyers must also check for building sanction plans and completion certificates before buying houses. The Mayor said rules have now been simplified for obtaining sanction for building plans to ensure there are no unauthorised constructions.