KMC will complete repair of damaged roads in city before Mahalaya: Mayor

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will complete repair of the damaged roads in the city before Mahalaya if the dry spell continues for some more days. “Our Roads department has been presently using plastic in the construction of roads which has given longevity. However, some of the roads in the city have developed potholes particularly those over which there have been movement of cranes and where construction work for the ongoing Metro projects are going on,” the Mayor said. He added: “The Kolkata Police’s Traffic department has recently provided a list of roads to the KMC based on which work has already begun. However, rain is the greatest enemy of the blacktop and we are keeping our fingers crossed,” he said. According to sources in the civic body the police had given a list of 264 places throughout Kolkata which need repair work before Puja.

“We will put up display boards on various roads indicating the names of agencies that are executing its construction. Apart from the roads that are maintained by KMC, there are some other roads that are managed by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Public Works Department, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, HRBC (Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners) etc. Instructions have already been given to these agencies for undertaking road repair ahead of the Puja,” the Mayor stated. The HRBC, which is the custodian, has already started repairing the potholes that have developed on the road space of Second Hooghly Bridge. The recent spate of rainfall that continued for almost a week has further deteriorated the road conditions.