KMC warns against converting garages to commercial spaces

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to cancel trade licenses of businesses that set up shops by converting garages or car parking spaces in high-rise residential complexes.



On Saturday, councillor Ratna Sur brought it to the attention of the mayor Firhad Hakim that in several high-rise residential apartment complexes businesses have set up shops by converting the sanctioned space for garages. She said this is threatening the safety of the residents or buyers of the apartments in such complexes.

The councillor proposed that before permitting changing the character of such spaces, KMC should take the opinions of the residents. Replying to this query, mayor Firhad Hakim clarified that KMC does not permit to conversion of garage spaces into shops or living rooms. He said if any such cases come to the notice of the councillors strict action will be taken by the KMC.

“We are receiving many complaints regarding attempts to convert residential garage spaces into commercial spaces. This is illegal,” he pointed out.

The councillor, however, highlighted that such businesses being questioned are producing documents which show that KMC provided them with the trade licences to carry out their businesses in that space.

She questioned how come then KMC is issuing such

licences. The Mayor said that nowadays trade licences are issued online.

“Anyone can apply for trade licenses online and get one but that does not legalise an illegal act. If someone has set up shop inside a garage or car parking spaces their trade licences can be cancelled and the illegal portions will be demolished,” he mentioned.

He also admitted that in areas such as Burrabazar the problem of such conversion is rampant.