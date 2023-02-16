KMC wants Metro to paint its pillars blue and white

Kolkata: The office of the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) shared on Thursday that a letter has been sent to the executive director of Metro Rail Vikash Nigam Limited, requesting that all the Metro pillars in the city be painted in blue and white.



The letter sent by Mayor Firhad Hakim has been addressed to Amit Kumar Roy, the executive director of Metro Rail Vikash Nigam Limited. It read: “It has come to the notice that all the pillars and girders of metro corridors in the city are being painted. You are probably aware of the fact that the West Bengal Government has chosen blue and white as the state’s theme colours.”

It further added: “In line with this, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation also has planned to beautify the city with blue-white colours and accordingly, several government projects and public infrastructures have already been painted with these hues. Against the above backdrop, I am to make a request before you to consider painting all these metro pillars and girders of the city with Blue and White in conformity with our ongoing beautification initiative.” Hakim concluded the letter by writing: “Hope you will consider the proposal keeping in mind the aesthetic aspect of our beloved city and extend a hand of cooperation in our drive to make it more beautiful.”