KMC uses paver blocks to rebuild six roads in city

Kolkata: The Roads department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has already completed construction of six roads in the city with paver blocks for preventing wear and tear following a rainy spell.

“Concrete blocks are known for their high compressive strength, making them capable of withstanding heavy loads from vehicles without cracking or breaking. This durability translates to a longer lifespan and reduced need for frequent repairs or replacements. These blocks are resistant to various weather conditions, including extreme temperatures, heavy rainfall and even de-icing salt, ensuring they remain intact and functional,” said a senior official of KMC’s Road department.

The official added that since concrete block pavements are designed with spaces between the blocks that allow water to pass through or flow into drainage systems, it reduces the risk of flooding. The northern side of Park Circus Connector to Science City, the approach road till Howrah Bridge, Mahatma Gandhi Road in Haridevpur, Joka Canal Road (north bank of Charial canal) near Bhagat Singh Colony in Ward 144, New Anny Sarani having 974 m length (from Diamond Harbour Road to Bakrahat road) under Ward 144 and James Long Sarani (eastern flank near Janakalyan) are some major stretches in the city that have already been constructed with paver blocks. All these roads were highly prone to waterlogging.

“We have identified a number of roads in the city that have a history of waterlogging. We will gradually construct all these roads with paver blocks,” the official added.

He maintained that the concrete blocks cost several times more than the conventional bitumen repairs but they last longer as they do not get corroded by water.

The paver block road is advantageous even from the safety point of view as these roads offer a better grip, even when wet, minimising the risk of skidding and accidents.

Rainwater has emerged as the greatest enemy of the bituminous roads and after the rainy season, the KMC has to cough up a substantial amount every year for renovation of these roads. However, the road will get damaged after the very next rainy spell.