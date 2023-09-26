KMC uses drone to spray larvicide inside Krishna Glass Factory

Kolkata: As part of its anti-dengue drive, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday used drones to spray larvicide inside the abandoned premises of Krishna Glass Factory in Jadavpur to destroy mosquito larvae.



The vector control team, led by the deputy mayor and Member Mayor-in-Council (MMiC), Health, Atin Ghosh, carried out the drive inside the factory premises located in Ward 102 of the KMC.

However, since KMC could not gain access to the premises which now is covered in dense vegetation, a drone was flown from the rooftop of a nearby building to survey the area.

Since the factory is abandoned, garbage has accumulated in certain spots and the prevailing rainfall has made the situation worse.A smaller drone was first dispatched to survey the premises which spread over 12 bighas. Following the survey and tracking of the spots which needed spraying of larvicide, a bigger drone was dispatched which sprayed the chemical ‘Temephos’ to destroy possible mosquito breeding grounds.

Commenting on the exercise, Atin Ghosh told the media that presently the abandoned factory is under the jurisdiction of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC).

Ghosh said that KMC had reached out to WBIDC through letters and e-mail but no response was received. “KMC is trying to do its best within its limits by using drones to spray larvicide to destroy mosquito larvae,” he remarked. Asked how the factory remains unclean despite being under the state government, Ghosh said that it is a huge piece of land measuring about 240 cottahs and whose current market price will be about Rs 300 crore.

“I will inform the chief minister since I believe she does not know about the matter yet. I am sure she will take action once it is brought to her knowledge,” Ghosh said. He also informed that presently it is impossible to enter the factory premises covered in dense vegetation which in turn is sheltering venomous snakes, as often complained to KMC by the local residents. “We are using drones as we do not want to risk the lives of our workers,” he remarked.