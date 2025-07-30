KMC urges residents to shift from unsafe buildings

Kolkata: Amid continuous monsoon rain, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has renewed its appeal to residents and owners of dilapidated buildings marked as dangerous to shift elsewhere temporarily, following the recent incidents of structural collapse.

The first incident reportedly took place on Monday night at Janbazar, where a portion of a building collapsed. The structure had earlier been flagged as unsafe by the civic authorities.

By early Tuesday morning, another building—a vacant one in Narkeldanga—reportedly caved in. While there were no injuries in either of these two cases, both highlighted the vulnerability of ageing structures amid heavy rainfall. Another incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, when a building undergoing repair work in central Kolkata collapsed during a spell of rain. Three workers sustained injuries and were reportedly admitted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

According to preliminary information from the Fire Services department, the building’s repair work had started recently, but continuous showers had been hampering progress. Locals said the structure collapsed with a loud crash while labourers were inside.

“These cases highlight the immediate danger posed by structurally weak buildings during the monsoon,” a KMC official said. “We are urging occupants of such buildings to vacate them during this season, wherever possible,” he added.

The KMC has identified around 3,000 buildings as structurally unsafe across the city. Notices have been served in many cases, but a large number of residents continue to live in them.

Civic officials say that temporary relocation is the safest option until long-term repairs or demolition can be carried out. Disaster management teams are also on alert across the city.