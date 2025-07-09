KMC upgrades Palmer Bridge drainage pumping station

Kolkata: The Drainage department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is upgrading the Palmer Bridge drainage pumping station to improve rainwater management in key parts of the city.

This pumping station is crucial to Kolkata’s drainage network, channeling rainwater from Chittaranjan Avenue, Thanthania, Esplanade, College Street, SN Banerjee Road, Elgin Road, Eliot Road and parts of North Kolkata.

“We are constructing two additional reservoirs to augment the capacity of the Palmer Bridge station. Eight more pumps will be installed, increasing discharge by 600 cusecs,” said Tarak Singh, Member, Mayor-in-Council (Sewerage and Drainage), during a site visit on Tuesday. Currently, the station operates with four pumps—three run simultaneously while one remains on standby. Singh said the rejuvenation work is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Meanwhile, he assured that there would be no waterlogging in the Patipukur underpass

this monsoon. Following a visit to the Patipukur area on May 17, Singh noted that the drainage point under the underpass had been blocked by 7-8 concrete sacks, obstructing the water flow. The obstruction has since been cleared.