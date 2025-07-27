KMC unveils ad policy with revenue sharing, eco norms

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has introduced a new advertisement policy under which any Central government agency seeking to display advertisements through hoardings or kiosks within the civic body’s jurisdiction will have to enter into a revenue- sharing arrangement.

The revenue will be split in a 50:50 ratio or as decided from time to time by the competent authority of KMC. This sharing will be in addition to the statutory advertisement fees or charges payable to the civic body. A KMC official noted that the civic body has so far earned little revenue from advertisements on roads, flyovers, foot overbridges, pillars and stations maintained by Central agencies or PSUs, due to the absence of a clear policy. On previous occasions, attempts to collect advertisement fees from such spaces led to disputes. “A similar model of revenue sharing exists in Delhi. We are hopeful that Central agencies will gradually come on board under the new policy, which clearly outlines the penalties for violations,” said a KMC official.

The policy also mandates that all hoarding displays must carry a QR code. Temporary advertisement displays will be prohibited within a 15-metre radius of major intersections, including Gariahat Crossing, Moulali Crossing, Shyambazar Crossing and Rashbehari Crossing, except during the pujas. Mayor Firhad Hakim added that private and temporary hoardings will not be permitted on Park Street, Theatre Road, or at any heritage structures in the city. The policy further encourages the use of eco-friendly, biodegradable cloth materials instead of traditional PVC flexes to reduce environmental pollution.

Once an advertiser obtains permission from the competent authority, they will be responsible for maintaining the hoarding structure throughout the permit period. This includes repairing or replacing parts or the entire structure as needed and ensuring that it remains safe, stable and in good condition at all times.