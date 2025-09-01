KMC unveils 24/7 emergency measures for Durga Puja

Kolkata: With Durga Puja approaching, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has drawn up an elaborate plan to ensure that the city runs smoothly during the festive season.

KMC sources confirmed that a circular has been issued in this regard. Measures have been outlined, covering road repairs, waste management, drainage, public health, safety and illumination, to be implemented from September 26 to October 5.

The civic body has called for round-the-clock readiness, mobilising personnel and equipment across departments. “During the ensuing Puja festival days, it is of utmost importance that all the different machineries of the KMC remain at their highest level of preparedness,” said a KMC official, pointing out that such measures are taken for Puja every year.

For infrastructure upkeep, 16 lorries will be stationed across boroughs for road restoration, supported by a road roller which will be managed from the central control room. To tackle waterlogging, 270 pumps of 3-inch diameter and 310 pumps of 4-inch diameter will be deployed under nodal officers. On the sanitation front, 564 conservancy trucks, road sweepers, sprinklers, auto tippers, cesspool vehicles, pay-loaders and bulldozers will be pressed into service to clear garbage from roads, vats and river enclosures.

Special attention will be given to idol immersion sites along the Hooghly, with hydraulic cranes stationed at Judges Ghat, Bajkadamtala Ghat and Nimtala Ghat to remove floral waste and carcasses. Public health arrangements include 10 ambulances and six hearses placed at strategic points like CR Avenue, the CMO Building and North Suburban Hospital. Relief materials such as 7,031 tarpaulins, 2,551 blankets, 2,868 sarees, 2,679 lungis, 2,979 children’s garments, 2,540 kurtas, 4,178 bedsheets, 9,016 wrappers and 1,630 disaster management kits will be distributed through mobile units.

Demolition squads equipped with gas cutters and hammers will remain on standby to address unsafe buildings and illegal structures. Tree-cutting teams with equipment, ladders and lorries will be positioned at locations like Gurudwara Park and Behala Borough Office.

Illumination at streets, parks and immersion ghats will be backed by generator sets and flood lights. Illegal parking will be checked by 20 green police units, while 72 water supply tanks will serve areas including Podder Nagar and the HPL office.

Senior officers and field engineers will remain on duty without leave during the Puja. Residents can report problems directly to the central control room at KMC headquarters.