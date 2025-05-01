KMC undertakes mangrove plantation on river bank

Kolkata: As part of its urban forestation drive, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planting mangroves along the banks of the Hooghly River.

The civic body reportedly has already started the plantation drive where about 750 mangroves have been planted while more are to be planted. Such a plantation will cover the entire five kilometre stretch from Princep Ghat to the Second Hooghly Bridge. A KMC official said that during Cyclone Amphan, about 5000 trees were uprooted while Cyclone Remal felled around 300. Cyclones with wind speeds of 90–120 km/h have become commonplace. To counter this, a mangrove cover is being created to act as a storm barrier. According to a KMC botanist, mangrove roots are extremely dense, reducing the risk of water surging inland during cyclones or storm surges. Additionally, mangroves prevent soil erosion. Previous cyclones have shown that Sundarbans’ mangroves can withstand winds of several hundred kilometers per hour, protecting coastal communities while other areas suffered damage. Mangroves also require minimal maintenance.

It was explained that initially, they need watering twice a day. Once they grow, once a day is enough. Mangroves thrive in saline soil, and the riverbank’s soil supports their growth.Environmentalists praised KMC’s initiative.

It was opined that large trees get uprooted in storms, but mangroves face no such risk. No matter how strong the wind, mangroves may bend but won’t be uprooted. They can also significantly resist wind intensity. It was also highlighted that mangroves foster algae growth at their base, creating unique biodiversity. Overall, mangroves help sustain the environment’s ecosystem.