KMC transfers four building dept officials

Kolkata: On Tuesday, KMC transferred one assistant engineer (A.E) and three sub-assistant engineers (S.A.E) from the building department to other departments. The A.E (civil) Debabrata Ghosh and S.A.E (civil) Subham Bhattacharya were transferred to the solid waste management (SWM-I) department. Sabuj Biswas, S.A.E (civil) was transferred to Water Supply while Tanmoy Kuila, S.A.E (civil) was transferred to Town Planning & Development Department (TPDD).