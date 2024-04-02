KMC trains engineers on usage of ‘Work Diary’ app

Kolkata: In a bid to streamline the process of reporting illegal constructions in wards under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the civic body has begun training its engineers and officials on how to use the ‘Work Diary’ app for uploading information.



With reports of illegal constructions making headlines lately, especially since the Garden Reach under-construction collapse that killed 12 persons, KMC has decided to act in an apparent expeditious manner to rein in the problem. The solution, as learnt, will be in the form of an app ‘Work Diary’ which was conceptualised in 2023.

The engineers and officials of the departments concerned are being given training on how to utilise it for doing the needful. Since it is a first-of-its-kind initiative, civic body officials believe that it will take some time to get acquainted with it but will prove to be efficient since all data stored in it can be kept as evidence, ruling out any scope for a blame game.

Mayor Firhad Hakim has said that the app will function like a digital work diary where updates of daily work needs to be uploaded during field visits and which will be monitored by the director generals of their respective department. For example, if a team from the Building department has been sent for demolition work, they need to upload a photo of such work so that it remains a record. The users will be given passwords and a PIN number so they can log into this web-based application and enter their work updates. Further, the workers will also have to keep their GPS location switched-on on their mobile phones when out on field visits. They will be tracked to ensure they are visiting the place where they have been asked to. All the data uploaded will be saved in a cloud system so it can be available in future when required.

On March 22, Millennium Post reported on how the app will be used. KMC engineers will upload photos of illegal constructions in the app during field surveys. This will be forwarded to the borough executive engineer who in turn needs to inform the deputy chief engineer and the director general of the Building department. The final report will have to be submitted to the municipal commissioner who will then raise the matter with ayor Firhad Hakim.