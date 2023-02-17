KMC to write to Taltala PS for forces to demolish illegal constructions in the area

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim has ordered the civic body’s building department to write to the Taltala police station asking for forces to help KMC demolish several illegal buildings in that area allegedly constructed by one promoter over a period of 10 years.



The Mayor’s order came after he received complaints of inaction by the Taltala police station against the promoter concerned. A resident of 63 Gardner Lane told Hakim during the ‘Talk to Mayor’ session that it’s been several years he has been doing rounds of the KMC headquarters, High Court and Building Tribunal to get six illegal buildings in his area demolished.

The complainant said he managed to get demolition orders for two of the six from the Calcutta High Court and Building Tribunal but no action has been taken yet.

The complainant said that KMC’s building department has also lodged two FIRs at the Taltala PS against the promoter concerned but the police are allegedly sitting on the orders of the court and the tribunal. He alleged that the OC of Talata PS has said the demolition can pave way for a law and order situation since these buildings are occupied.

Hakim told the director general of the building department that it is the responsibility of the building department to demolish such illegal constructions. He further instructed: “Write to Taltala PS asking for forces. If they don’t give us forces, we will take the matter to the Commissioner level where the municipal commissioner will speak to the Kolkata Police Commissioner. If that fails, we will tell the High Court that the police are refusing to give forces.”

The Mayor also said: “Generally, in cases of illegal constructions, the borough executive engineer should first inform the police station. If that doesn’t work, then the building department DG needs to be intimated. Then it can be taken up at the Commissioner level. If all these options fail, inform me and I will take it up with the Chief Minister.”

Asked whether largely the police is cooperating with KMC in such matters, Hakim said the police have been very cooperative. “Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has been active in pursuing such matters. We will inform the police regarding this particular case,” he said.