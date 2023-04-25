KMC to withdraw market garbage fee

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to withdraw the market garbage fee for all traders except for ones dealing in food items.



The civic body took the decision in the wake of protests from several traders in the city who refused to shell out the amount citing that their businesses are already under pressure after the pandemic.

It was clarified by KMC that the rule will apply to traders who are not in the food business and have stalls not more than 500 sqft.

However, KMC will continue to levy a fee on those who will be caught littering. KMC had drafted the conservancy fee hike proposal and intended to bring all traders under it to fund the modernisation of Kolkata’s waste disposal system, it is learnt.