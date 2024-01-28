KMC to urge cops to move footpath occupiers to its ‘night shelters’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will write to the Kolkata Police Commissioner to take necessary measures to shift the footpath occupiers to KMC night shelters where there are arrangements for food and lodging, including basic health amenities.



“I have been witnessing that some people with their families have started staying on footpaths. Have gathered information that these persons are mostly scrap suppliers and at night they are engaged in the loading and unloading of scraps. They are an organised group and they purposefully have their families stay with them to gain sympathy from the people. I have asked the Commissioner of KMC to write to his counterpart in Kolkata Police so that the police shift these people to night shelters. This will ensure that people do not face inconvenience while walking on footpaths,” Hakim said.

He made it clear that scrap dealing should not continue occupying footpaths. “I will be providing a list of night shelters along with the bed availability to assist the police in shifting these illegal occupiers to nearby night shelters,” he added.

The Mayor said that KMC along with the police is determined to curb the use of plastics by hawkers and the use of stoves by food vendors as there is a very high risk of fire.

With several calls related to building materials left to occupy footpaths by real estate developers being received at the Talk To Mayor, Hakim instructed the Building department to slap stop work notice in connection with projects leaving building materials in footpaths beyond 24 hours.

“There have been cases when complaints related to building materials left upon footpaths have not been found genuine. So, we first undertake an inspection and when we find complaints to be genuine, measures are taken. Even temporary construction is barred against stop work notice,” asserted the Mayor.