KMC to upgrade its schools, set up more smart classrooms

In a bid to further improve the education system in the primary schools under its jurisdiction, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to set up more smart classrooms and interactive libraries for the students.

Opposition councillors have frequently alleged that most of the KMC Primary schools are being shut down or are reeling under shortage of either teachers, pupils, or poor infrastructure. However, it was learnt that the civic body is gearing up to improve its schools through innovative ideas that will pave the way for a better education system.

According to data shared by the KMC, the Education department has already set up smart classrooms which consist of smart television, speakers, webcams etc. at 11 KMCP schools. This was done with the financial assistance of the MPLAD fund of Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Sudip Bandopadhyay. Sources said that the civic body is looking forward to paving the way for more such classrooms to ensure a better education system for the children. Mayor Firhad Hakim said that several families, especially ones under below poverty level, cannot afford to admit their wards in other schools due to high fees. “This is where the KMC schools come into play. Children get the opportunity for education at par with other schools. Hence, we will need to further improve the education system in KMC primary schools to ensure no children are deprived of education due to financial incapabilities,” he said. Further, it was learnt that KMC is also seeking funds from corporate bodies to pave the way for model schools. Several private and government organisations have expressed willingness to equip the primary schools with renovation of toilets, providing furniture, smart gadgets for learning etc.

Some of the existing such model schools are the Maheshwartalla KMCP School and Mohan Chand Road KMCP school. These two were developed recently and became functional from 2024 academic session. Additionally, two more schools in wards 82 and 108 are scheduled to become

model schools. KMC has also teamed up with ‘Teach for India’ to provide teaching assistant fellows to help the KMCP school teachers for development of overall teaching learning experience. Moreover, HT Foundation, through their partner Ek-Tara has created centric interactive libraries at five KMCP schools. This is learnt to have helped students to develop their reading/comprehensive acumen.