KMC to unveil new digital system for road repairs from December 1

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is set to launch an upgraded online ‘Asphaltum System’ on December 1 to streamline the production and supply of hot mix used for road repairs across the city.

The new platform, part of the e-KMC 2.0 initiative, aims to make the entire process faster, more transparent and easier for departments to track.

KMC officials explained that KMC runs two Asphaltum Plants—at Palmer Bazar and Goragacha—which supply hot mix to all 16 boroughs, along with the Roads, Drainage and Water Supply departments. The plants also sell hot mix to agencies such as PWD and HRBC, neighbouring municipalities, adjoining corporations and certain private entities, generating additional revenue for the civic body.

According to officials, the main objective behind the upgraded system is to shift all major steps—from raising requisitions to monitoring deliveries—onto a single digital platform. Each department will now submit its hot-mix requirements online, and the system will display real-time availability at the two plants before generating indents. This is expected to reduce delays and help departments plan repairs more efficiently.

The platform will also track delivery schedules, plant productivity and the utilisation of machinery such as pavers, payloaders, cold-milling machines and departmental vehicles. Officials said this data will enable better assessment of equipment performance and support more accurate planning for road work.

Another priority area is inventory control. The digital system will track all raw materials used in hot-mix production, including various grades of stone chips, sand, stone dust, bulk bitumen and milled materials, ensuring that stock levels remain transparent and properly recorded.

Attendance and production-linked incentives for plant workers will also be captured online to improve workforce management.

Officials added that once a department receives its hot-mix allocation, the requisition creator will generate a utilisation report that becomes part of KMC’s annual audit records.