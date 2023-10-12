KMC to unveil 101 modern pay-and-use toilets

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will unveil 101 modern pay-and-use toilets that have been refurbished with all modern facilities, before the Durga Puja.

Swapan Samaddar, Member-Mayor-in-Council of the Bustee Development department of KMC visited 20 such toilets in different parts of the city to inspect the finishing touches in these toilets.

“We have more or less upgraded the infrastructure of 348 of the existing 380 toilets in the city, however, the ones that have been completely readied are being opened up before the Durga Puja. We will ensure that all the toilets, even the ones that are yet to receive complete facelift remain open during the Puja, considering the heavy crowd during Puja,” Samaddar added.

The KMC has also initiated the process of setting up dedicated women’s toilets in the city. As per plans, the women’s toilets will have all modern facilities like bathing space, mirror, handwash, wash basin, tissue paper, baby care room, vending machines, changing rooms, urinal etc. The cleaning and maintenance of these toilets will also be done by women.

“We are hopeful of awarding work orders to 11 such women toilets before the Puja,” Samaddar said.

Recently, one such toilet has been thrown open at Ward 97 of KMC.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed the KMC to set up dedicated toilet facilities for the fairer sex because women often feel reluctant to use toilets earmarked for them in the same space as there is movement of men there.